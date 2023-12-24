Despite global headwinds, Indian exports of goods and services may grow 3-4 per cent in 2023, says Ajay Sahai, Director General, Federation of Indian Export Organisations. He elaborates on current problems and future prospects in an interview with businessline. Excerpts:

Q What factors primarily affected performance of Indian exports in 2023?

The slowdown in global trade due to moderate demand, on account of high inflation and rising interest rates, has primarily affected our exports. The WTO has slashed the global trade forecast for 2023 to 0.8 per cent . Decline in commodity prices including petroleum and metals have also affected value wise exports of the country. The restriction on exports of non basmati rice, wheat, sugar and certain other commodities pulled down our agri export which was showing sustained growth from pre-Covid period.

Q How would you assess the present situation? Is the trade deficit less of a worry now?

We expect to end calendar year (CY) 2023 with goods and services exports of about $785 -790 billion, posting a growth of about 3-4 per cent. Given the headwinds in global trade, geo-political uncertainties and performance of other competing countries, such growth is encouraging. Imports are also likely to be moderate at $845-850 billion in CY 2023 against imports of $904 billion the previous year. Trade deficit is not much cause of concern as it is expected to be reduced by half, from $141 billion in CY 2022 to $65 -70 billion in CY 2023. This will also help in moderation of the current account deficit.

Q WTO has tentatively pegged global trade growth at a higher 3.4 per cent in 2024 compared with 0.8 per cent in 2023. Are you optimistic about 2024?