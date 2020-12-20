Economy

Indian Navy, INCOIS sign MoU to share ocean services data

December 20, 2020

Indian Navy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) for sharing ocean services data, expertise in operational oceanography.

This MoU is focused on sharing of ocean services, data, and expertise in the field of operational oceanography and the same will benefit both Indian Navy and INCOIS in furthering meaningful interactions and professional exchanges in future, according to a statement.

While INCOIS, a unit under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, provides information and advisory services to society, industry, government agencies and the scientific community, the Indian Navy deals with the multifaceted and specialised aspects of Oceanography and Meteorology in support of naval operations in all its three dimensions.

Dr. T. Srinivasa Kumar, Director INCOIS and Commodore A A Abhyankar, who heads Indian Navy’s Oceanology and Meteorology Directorate, signed the MoU.

In view of ongoing Covif-9 pandemic, the MoU was signed virtually.

