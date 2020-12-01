Indian Oil launches new premium grade petrol

Indian Oil on Tuesday launched a new premium grade petrol – Octane 100. Branded as XP100, the premium grade petrol was launched across ten cities by Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Pradhan said that the technology for India’s first octane petrol has been indigenously created by Indian Oil Research and Development. He said that the availability of XP100 puts India in an elite group of countries, having access to such high-quality oil. The petrol will provide high quality and power to the engine.

Pradhan said that India has already adopted the BS-VI category of fuel since April 2020, and invested over ₹ 30,000 crore in this technology.

An official statement, Indian Oil plans to roll-out XP100 premium grade petrol in 15 identified cities across the country in two phases. In the first phase, it has been made available from Tuesday at selected retail outlets, which includes - Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Agra, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

In the second phase, the availability of this octane petrol would be extended to Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Kolkata. These cities have been selected based on their aspirational demographics and availability of high-end cars and bike dealerships in these cities, the statement noted.

“High-end premium vehicles equipped with the latest technology are fully geared to reap the full-throttle benefits of 100 octane petrol. Worldwide, 100 octane petrol has a niche market for luxury vehicles that demand high performance, and is available only in six countries like Germany, USA, among others,” the statement added.