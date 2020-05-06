India’s edible oil imports dropped 34% in April

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
India's edible oil imports provisionally fell 34 per cent during the month of April 2020 amid logistic disruptions at destinations and discharge ports following the nation-wide lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) has compiled the provisional data of edible oil imports during the month of April, which reported total imports at 790,377 tonnes as against 1,198,763 tonnes in the same month last year, indicating a dip of 34 per cent on year-on-year basis.
SEA said the drop in April is mainly due to logistics issues at destinations as well as at discharge ports.
“The overall Import of edible oils during November-2019 to April-2020 is reported at 6,182,184 tonnes, as compared to 7,203,830 tonnes during the same period of previous year, down 14 per cent,” it noted.
SEA also noted that the imports of crude palm oil (CPO) and (CPKO) fell 14 per cent during the November 2019 to April 2020 period over the same period previous year. Also, the import of RBD Palmolein drastically fell to 29,750 tonnes in April 2020, as against 2,38,479 tonnes reported in the same month last year, indicating a fall of 87 per cent.
The association attributed the fall in palm oil products imports to “destruction of demand from HoReCa segment during the Covid-19 lockdown period.”
It also noted that the decline in the imports of palm products have directly benefited the imports of soft oils, such as soyabean and sunflower oils, which is evident from their increase in imports by 13per cent and 12per cent respectively, as the household demand in consumer packs grew.
SEA clarified that due to the nationwide lockdown, it was unable to collate data from all sources for the given period.
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...