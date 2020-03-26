Industry-govt partnership key to mitigate COVID-19 risks on economy

Extremely difficult to predict Covid-19 impact, says Skoda-VW India chief
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
With the widespread outbreak of COVID-19, nations across the globe are struggling to counter the threat posed by the pandemic. As the confirmed cases increase rapidly, the need of the hour is to ensure that all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus further are taken to contain its health impact on the society, said CK Ranganathan, Deputy Chairman, CII-Southern Region.
The pandemic has also been affecting economic and financial conditions worldwide, with India being no exception. Sectors such as electronics, automobiles, entertainment, transport, tourism, and exports are in trouble due to disruption in the global supply chain and routine operations.
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has reached out to State governments and pledged its support to various government initiatives to control the spread of the pandemic.
K Hari Thiagarajan, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, said that the CII is working towards the industrial development of the State and is also supporting the Tamil Nadu government on various policy initiatives.
While the government is taking every step possible to contain its spread, there also needs to be concerted efforts to ease out restrictions imposed on the movement of essential goods within the State and also inter-State, which would help retain business continuity. The COVID-19 crisis poses specific challenges in large process industries where skilled people are required to sustain operations. Engaging labourers for critical industries, accommodation, food and other arrangements for labourers who need to stay to take care of the factory are some issues faced by industry members.
Further, the industry expects support from the State government to fulfil export commitments, GST and electricity payments, freight services, movement of specific items such as packaged foods, medical equipment and drugs, and capital requirements, besides funding support for MSMEs, to tide over the crisis.
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
How CEOS, CFOs and CHROs manage the Covid-19 crisis will reflect on performance during recovery
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
The measures range from extended grace periods to expedited claims settlement
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...