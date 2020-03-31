Infra firms staring at liquidity crunch, project delays

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Construction and infrastructure companies are in for tough times ahead, with liquidity concerns having a cascading impact on their businesses.
Interaction with sector companies, analysts and rating firms brings out some near-term concerns for the sector.
YD Murthy, Executive Vice-President Finance,NCC Ltd, said, “Faced with liquidity concerns and delayed payments, the next few months are going to be tough for infrastructure companies. The government, which is the biggest order giver, has been focussing on preventive measures against the coronavirus and rightly so.”
“This focus of government implies that all payments to companies will be delayed. This will delay project progress,” Murthy said.
“In FY 2020, the construction sector lost four-five months to general elections and stoppage of work during monsoons. Covid-19 has the potential to halt works for at least a few months, going ahead. This is a bad phase for small and medium sized companies without additional liquidity,” he said.
Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, Director, Transport & Logistics, Crisil Infrastructure Advisory, told BusinessLine: “Most of the road projects are based on either EPC contracts or hybrid annuity model and cash flow is critical for their implementation. Given the impact of the lockdown, this will have a major impact on many of the medium-sized companies who do not have much fall back options.”
“While it is hard to predict how long the lockdown will impact the sector, the last quarter of FY 2020 had already taken a hit and the first quarter of FY 2021 may also be impacted, even if the lockdown is lifted on April 15. The migrant workforce is critical for the implementation of highway and major construction projects,” Padmanabhan said.
“Likewise, work on the ongoing airport expansion projects in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and the new Navi Mumbai airport may be impacted by the current situation,” he said.
“Most of the construction work across major cities has been stalled. However, in some sites, we are continuing to work like in the Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway where there are four fronts. This will continue till supplies last. Workers who are comfortable staying there are at work,” Murthy said.
In an outlook report on the construction sector issued today, rating firm ICRA has predicted “significant near-term cash flow stress expected in the construction sector due to Covid-19 impact.”
Shubham Jain, Senior Vice President and Group Head, ICRA, said, “Even before the complete lockdown was implemented in the country, for preventing the spread of Covid-19, some States had started putting restrictions in place. Some of the States have also announced relief packages to provide financial support to labourers and construction workers.”
“Recent developments witnessed labourers migrating to their hometowns, thus impacting construction activities. Even if the lockdown is not extended, increased risk aversion could result in labour shortage in the first quarter as the return of the migrant labourers will be gradual. Raw material availability could also emerge a constraint,” Jain said.
Jain added, “While the cash flows of contractors will be adversely impacted, the recent measures by the RBI, including three-month moratorium on term loan instalments, do provide some comfort. ICRA will continue to monitor the situation for various parameters like liquidity position, collections from clients, support from promoters, and any further policy level support from the government/RBI.”
A statement from Motilal Oswal said, “Execution halt in peak season is likely to impact revenue growth and the lockdown has brought construction activities to a halt in the peak season. March is a peak month for construction activities in India.”
“Even after the lockdown ends, there might be some delays in resuming construction activities in full swing as labour, machinery and materials would need to be re-mobilised. Thus, we see a clear risk to our revenue growth in 4QFY20 as well as FY21E estimates,” it added.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...