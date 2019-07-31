Infrastructure sector grows at slowest pace in four years

Growth in the core infrastructure sector, which comprises output of coal, crude oil, cement and electricity, among others, slowed to a more than four-year low in June.

The index of eight core industries grew 0.2 per cent, data released by the trade ministry showed on Wednesday. That is the slowest pace of expansion since April 2015, when output contracted 0.5 per cent.

Key Insights: The overall output was weighed down by a contraction in crude oil (-6.8 per cent), natural gas (-2.1 per cent), petroleum refinery products (-9.3 per cent) and cement production (-1.5 per cent). Coal production expanded 3.2 per cent, fertilisers by 1.5 per cent, steel 6.9 per cent and electricity by 7.3 per cent.

The core infrastructure sector constitutes 40 per cent of the total industrial production and the weakness will be a drag on factory output, data for which is due on August 9.

Factory output expansion has already eased to 3.1 per cent in May from 4.3 per cent in April, amid a lack of momentum in the economy.