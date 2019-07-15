Interactive: India's new mobility story

From Ice Age to EVs

The NDA government has proposed a two-phase transition to electrical vehicles (EVs) to bring down vehicular pollution in India's town and cities. In the first phase, beginning 2025, it wants two- and three-wheelers with internal combustion engines (ICE) to be replaced with electric two- and three- wheelers with engine capacity of up to 150cc. In the second phase, starting 2030, it has suggested only electric passenger vehicles be sold in the country. Here, we decipher India's EV story

EVs and their impact on fuel

Faster adoption of electric vehicle in the country can reduce consumption of crude oil and vehicular emissions. It can lead to significant savings in India's import bill and thus reduce pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves. A 2014 study estimated that about 70% of diesel and 99.6% of petrol was used by the transport sector. But that will change with increase in EVs on the road. And, even if nearly 75% of India's power is generated from coal now, as more energy begins to be produced from renewable sources in the future, the country's dependency on fossil fuels will gradually come down.

The slow rise of EVs in India

The Union Government wants the country to make a quick transition to electric vehicles over the next decade and has announced several measures to encourage people to buy more EVs. But fiscal measures alone will not be enough to create demand - reliable infrastructure for quick charging and affordable cost of vehicles and spares are also important. We take a look at the EV ecosystem

Infographic: Lavanya Prabhakaran