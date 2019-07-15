Interactive: India's new mobility story

Autoshock
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
The NDA government has proposed a two-phase transition to electrical vehicles (EVs) to bring down vehicular pollution in India's town and cities. In the first phase, beginning 2025, it wants two- and three-wheelers with internal combustion engines (ICE) to be replaced with electric two- and three- wheelers with engine capacity of up to 150cc. In the second phase, starting 2030, it has suggested only electric passenger vehicles be sold in the country. Here, we decipher India's EV story
Source: NITI Aayog, BP Statistical Review of World Energy report 2019, Economic Survey 2018-19, SIAM, Use of electric vehicles to transform mass transportation in India by PwC, Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs): Towards a Policy Framework by NITI Aayog, India leaps ahead: Transformative Mobility solutions for all report by NITI Aayog and Rocky Mountain Institute, USA
Faster adoption of electric vehicle in the country can reduce consumption of crude oil and vehicular emissions. It can lead to significant savings in India's import bill and thus reduce pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves. A 2014 study estimated that about 70% of diesel and 99.6% of petrol was used by the transport sector. But that will change with increase in EVs on the road. And, even if nearly 75% of India's power is generated from coal now, as more energy begins to be produced from renewable sources in the future, the country's dependency on fossil fuels will gradually come down.
Source: NITI Aayog, BP Statistical Review of World Energy report 2019, Economic Survey 2018-19, PPAC (Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell), Use of electric vehicles to transform mass transportation in India by PwC, India leaps ahead: Transformative Mobility solutions for all report by NITI Aayog and Rocky Mountain Institute, USA, Morth, Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs): Towards a Policy Framework report by NITI Aayog, Workshop report, 2018 on the Indian Power Sector – Low Carbon Transition Strategy for Renewable Energy Integration by Internation Energy Agency, NITI Aayog and ADB
The Union Government wants the country to make a quick transition to electric vehicles over the next decade and has announced several measures to encourage people to buy more EVs. But fiscal measures alone will not be enough to create demand - reliable infrastructure for quick charging and affordable cost of vehicles and spares are also important. We take a look at the EV ecosystem
Infographic: Lavanya Prabhakaran
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
At its recent meeting with top industry CEOs from TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter ...
On May 14, NITI Aayog announced that only electric three-wheelers should be produced after March 31, 2023. All ...
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
The dollar’s weakness helped gold cross the $1,400-mark
With the express intention to make India self-reliant in the supply of steel, to reduce the environmental ...
Will trim price volatility, help traders mitigate risk
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...