First of all, I’m not Indian, and I’m not a specialist of Indian politics. So bear with me that I will not be able to comment on that specific situation. But I’ve been working for BCG in more than 50 offices around the world. I’ve worked on every continent and I’ve seen many governments act in this situation. And yes, I think every political environment has a choice between two things. One is striking the tones of populism and that might or might not work out. And on the other side, what I found more sustainable, is actually governments being re-elected on really factual, sustainable change in the livelihoods of their people, be it better education, better sanitation, better economic support, and so on. So from my point of view, each political party or government has these two approaches. Again, from what I could observe in many countries around the world, the growth-oriented approach is more sustainable.