Invest Rajasthan Summit receives over ₹3.5-lakh crore commitments from industry

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
In order to take broad base industrialisation in all the districts, the Rajasthan government is pitching for industrial investments at block-level in the upcoming ‘Invest Rajasthan Summit’ in January 2022.
The two-day investment summit, to be held on January 24-25 in Jaipur, has so far received investment commitments including the intent for investments in excess of ₹3.5-lakh crore, informed a top official here.
“Our objective is to create an ecosystem of investments and generate employment at the grassroot levels. In this direction, we have already revamped the industrial environment with reforms in the industrial policies that provides incentives for MSMEs and also for large players investing ₹100 crore or more,” said Parsadi Lal Meena , Health and Excise Minister of Rajasthan government during a roadshow for Invest Rajasthan in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
During the Ahmedabad roadshow, 12 MoUs were signed with an investment commitment of ₹41,590 crore in the areas of renewable energy, city gas distribution, cement, logistics and hospitality and tourism. Azure Power, Solarpack Corporation, ACME Cleantech, Torrent Gas, NU Vista, are among the top investors signing the MoUs on Wednesday.
Meena also suggested that the Rajasthan government will work to make it attractive for the ceramic and tiles industries located in Gujarat’s Morbi to invest in Rajasthan’s mineral rich regions and set up their base closer to the raw material. “Currently, we are in the process to develop a gas grid as required by the ceramic industry,” said Archana Singh – Commissioner Industries & Commerce and Investments & NRIs.
The State also received Letter of Intents (LoIs) worth ₹64,110 crore from the prospective investors showing an intent to invest. “For the projects worth over ₹100 crore, we are providing customised packages based on their requirements. These include reduction in bank guarantees, duty reduction, among others,” said Singh.
Separately, during a roadshow in Mumbai, the State received MoUs worth ₹1,27,459 crore and LoIs worth ₹67,379 crore totalling over ₹1,94,800 crore investment commitments taking the total committed investment so far at over ₹3.5-lakh crore.
The MoUs were signed in the presence of Shakuntala Rawat, Industries & Commerce Minister of Rajasthan in Mumbai on Wednesday. Those lining-up large projects included JSW Future Energy with ₹40,000 crore for 10,000 MW Renewable Energy project in Jaisalmer district; Vedanta Group with ₹33,350 crore; and Greenko Energies with ₹30,000 crore projects.
Gautam Adani-led Adani Green Energy has proposed ₹20,000 crore renewable energy project of 4,000 MW in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jalore and Jodhpur, also the group’s CGD arm Adani Total Gas has proposed ₹3,000 crore investment besides, Krish Pharma for a unit in Sirohi with ₹750 crore investment, among other 40 proposed projects.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...