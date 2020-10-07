Iron ore exports scale new heights on strong China demand

Iron ore exports continued to scale new heights in the past two months on the back of strong demand with China restocking ahead of its week-long national holiday.

Exports have been gaining momentum as owners holding expired mining leases have to exhaust their inventory by the end of this month.

Shipments in September were up 3 per cent to 4 million tonnes (mt) against 3.90 mt logged in the previous month. It has more than doubled compared with the 1.14 mt exports logged last September, said industry sources.

Odisha miners have been booking orders since July-end and August for shipment in September on the back of spike in prices globally.

The monthly average global price of iron ore fines (Fe 62 per cent) export to China had increased to $122 a tonne CFR (cost and freight) in August against $107 a tonne in July. Further, the average price increased to $124 a tonne (CNF China) in September as supply from Australia fell sharply.

In fact, earlier China had cut low-grade iron imports from India on the back of the simmering border conflict between the countries. It had increased iron ore imports from Australia.

However, in the last two months, 95 per cent of iron ore exports from India were to China, while shipments to Japan and South Korea stood at 0.07 mt each.

Steel prices up

Steel companies have been increasing prices in the past four months due to increase in iron ore prices.

Iron ore prices in India could increase further, with only five out of the 19 Odisha iron ore mines, which were auctioned in March, operational as of date amid a high export demand, said India Ratings and Research.

Moreover, the one-month extended deadline for previous mine owners to exhaust their inventory ends this month. Iron ore availability in the second half of this fiscal would depend on the pace at which new merchant miners in Odisha ramp up their output, ex-mine owners dispose-off the accumulated stock and export demand, it said.

Industry participants without captive iron ore mines could face iron ore availability and price risks in the near term.

International iron ore prices could soften with Brazil increasing exports in September. Moreover, Vale, one of the largest miners, has announced resumption of operations at its Viga concentration plant in Brazil which would bring 11,000 tonnes of fines per day back into the market. However, Chinese demand for iron ore is likely to remain strong.