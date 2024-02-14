Economic cooperation between India and the UAE, including the India- Middle East- Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project and initiatives under the I2U2 group, will maintain its momentum and stay its course despite worries about the on-going disturbance in the region including the conflict in Gaza and the situation in the Red Sea, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has said.

The Israel-Palestine situation and the Red Sea crisis was discussed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in their bilateral talks on Tuesday as there are important stakes involved but there would be no let- up in the economic cooperation between the two nations, the Foreign Secretary said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

Gaza conflict

Replying to questions on whether the Gaza conflict would have an impact on the I2U2 (India, Israel, US, UAE grouping) initiatives and the IMEC, Kwatra said that it was important to ensure that economic cooperation continues. “The signing of the agreement between India and the UAE (on IMEC) is clear testimony and evidence that while the ongoing disturbance in the region with regard to conflict in Gaza and situation in Red Sea is indeed an area of concern and both countries and the leaders continue to monitor, supervise and exchange notes of them, but it is equally important to ensure that economic cooperation continues to stay its course and maintain its momentum,” he said.

The food park projects, under which the UAE is set to invest $2 billion in India, are an important part of the continuity of efforts to ensure that the momentum of cooperation in these areas stays its course, the Foreign Secretary added.

Kwatra said that a total of 10 MoUs and pacts between India and the UAE were signed on Tuesday in wide ranging areas. “These are significant and important in taking forward our relationship,” he said.

The pacts exchanged by the two sides include a Bilateral Investment Treaty to further promote investments in both countries. “The BIT is a very important agreement that will set the basis for stronger and extensive and wide-ranging investment partnership. It focusses on not only protecting present investments but promoting further capital flow,” Kwatra said.

An MoU opening new areas of collaboration in the field of energy security and energy trade was also signed with focus on green hydrogen and energy storage.

An intergovernmental framework agreement on the IMEC, building on previous understandings, and an MoU on cooperation in Digital Infrastructure Projects to facilitate sharing of technical knowledge, skills and expertise were part of the pacts inked on Tuesday.

Payment platforms

The two sides also signed agreements on interlinking of the instant payment platforms – UPI (India) and AANI (UAE) – to facilitate seamless cross-border transactions between the two countries. This follows the MoU on interlinking payment and messaging systems signed in July last year during Modi’s visit to Abu Dhabi. An agreement on inter-linking domestic debit/credit cards - RuPay (India) with JAYWAN (UAE) was also signed.

The UAE is India’s third largest trading partner with bilateral trade of about $85 billion in 2022-23. UAE is also among the top four investors in India in terms of foreign direct investments in 2022-23. About 3.5 million strong Indian community forms the largest expatriate group in UAE.

Modi will also visit Doha where he will meet the Emir of Qatar, Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani. Modi’s Doha visit is important as it follows the release of the eight Indian Navy veterans who were imprisoned in the country for over three months.