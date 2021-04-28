Karnataka modifies order to allow garment units to operate with 50% workforce

The Karnataka government on Wednesday, modified its earlier order to allow garment manufacturing units to operate with 50 per cent of its workforce during the State-wide lockdown.

The State government, on Monday, while issuing the lockdown guidelines had denied permission to garment manufacturing units to open and operate. The reversal of the order comes after garment industry – represented by the Karnataka Employers’ Association (KEA) and the Apparel Export Promotion Council – aggressively pitched for allowing manufacturing units to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

‘No stopping for production’

A Sakthivel, Chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council, in a representation to Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa and State Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, had said, “The industry is concerned about the resurgence of Covid-19 across India. Being one of the most labour-intensive industries, while we are concerned about the health and safety of the workers, we are also concerned about their livelihoods. Hence, the industry does not want lockdown and stopping of production.”

Garment Industry Karnataka Employers’ Association (KEA) led by KEA president BC Prabhakar, too had pitched for garment factories to operate at 50 per cent attendance and with strict Covid-19 measures. Prabhakar, had said, “Garment factories employ maximum number of employees next only to agriculture. In Bengaluru alone, there are more than 8 lakh workers employed in this sector.”

“The garment industry has already received lot of orders with strict timelines to deliver. European markets have just opened, and they have sent huge orders. If there is a delay in supply of finished goods to the buyers, it will result in huge penalty, losses and will result in unemployment,” he added.