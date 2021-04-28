Karnataka modifies order to allow garment units to operate with 50% workforce

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The Karnataka government on Wednesday, modified its earlier order to allow garment manufacturing units to operate with 50 per cent of its workforce during the State-wide lockdown.
The State government, on Monday, while issuing the lockdown guidelines had denied permission to garment manufacturing units to open and operate. The reversal of the order comes after garment industry – represented by the Karnataka Employers’ Association (KEA) and the Apparel Export Promotion Council – aggressively pitched for allowing manufacturing units to operate at 50 per cent capacity.
A Sakthivel, Chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council, in a representation to Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa and State Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, had said, “The industry is concerned about the resurgence of Covid-19 across India. Being one of the most labour-intensive industries, while we are concerned about the health and safety of the workers, we are also concerned about their livelihoods. Hence, the industry does not want lockdown and stopping of production.”
Garment Industry Karnataka Employers’ Association (KEA) led by KEA president BC Prabhakar, too had pitched for garment factories to operate at 50 per cent attendance and with strict Covid-19 measures. Prabhakar, had said, “Garment factories employ maximum number of employees next only to agriculture. In Bengaluru alone, there are more than 8 lakh workers employed in this sector.”
“The garment industry has already received lot of orders with strict timelines to deliver. European markets have just opened, and they have sent huge orders. If there is a delay in supply of finished goods to the buyers, it will result in huge penalty, losses and will result in unemployment,” he added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...