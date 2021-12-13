Kerala mulls new retailing model for its handloom garments across markets

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Kerala is looking at a new retailing model for its hand-woven garment products with a focus on upcountry markets. “The idea is to compete with other well-known handloom textile brands both in the country and overseas,” P.Rajeeve, the State Industries Minister said.
The recent launch of the Kerala Kaithari brand for hand-woven fabrics is an ode to the State’s rich handloom legacy and it is aimed at offering a collective identity for handloom products manufactured in the State. “The government intends to popularise and ensure greater visibility to the brand across the markets and through e-commerce platforms,” he told BusinessLine on the sidelines of a function.
Also read: Khadi tangled in regulation, bureaucracy
Asked whether the government is considering the business model adopted by well-known handloom retail chains for its Kerala Kaithari, the Minister said “such a retailing model can be considered as the USP of our handloom products is the quality. The collections under the new brand would be designed to appeal to the younger crowd and can compete vis-a-vis other brands”. Moreover, actor Mohanlal can be roped in for the brand promotion across markets, the Minister added.
The government’s efforts to promote the brand in the value-added hand-woven lining of clothing was taken up based on the project report prepared by the Directorate of Handloom and Textiles under the State Industries Department. The National Institute of Fashion Technology, Kannur, also presented a framework for its implementation.
The government, he said, has also taken various measures to promote the labour-intensive handloom sector. This includes making it compulsory for all the government employees to wear handloom clothes on Wednesdays. It is also to be ensured that the percentage of textiles purchased by the government departments and agencies were handloom.
Also read: How the handloom sector can be revived
The handloom manufacturing facility for making value-added products has been completed, which would start functioning shortly, Rajeeve said, adding that the government is also in the process of setting up a mega handloom cluster for production, marketing and exports.
Besides handloom fabrics, he said efforts are also on to try the e-commerce route for marketing products manufactured in the traditional sector such as bamboo and coir to reach out to a large audience.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...