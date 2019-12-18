Land records in 90% of Indian villages have been computerised

Failure at Madrid, a setback for Indian renewable energy
The climate talks at COP25 not evolving rules for carbon trading is an opportunity lost. An estimated 4 ...
About 90 per cent of villages in India have computerised the Records of Right (RoR), the basic primary record that shows land rights and property transactions. About 53 per cent of cadastral maps showing the boundaries and ownership of land parcels have been digitised, the Ministry of Rural Development told the Rajya Sabha on December 13.
The Centre, through the Digital lndia Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), is providing financial assistance to the States for the computerisation of land records.
“Till date, the computerisation of RoR has been completed in 5,91,221 (90 per cent) villages out of 6,55,959 villages across the country, and 66,60,226 (53 per cent) cadastral maps have been digitised out of 1,24,92,526 cadastral maps,” the Ministry stated.
Along with some States in the North East, Kerala (43.24 per cent) and Jammu and Kashmir (9.32 per cent) are lagging behind in the computerisation of land records.
The integrated land information management system under the DILRMP provides online, single-window, at-a-glance access to all available and relevant information to give a fair comprehensive position of any plot of land. The move helps reduce land disputes and checks fraudulent and benami transactions. Digitisation of land records does not require any fee from the land owners, the Ministry added.
Farmers have expressed hope that the online system will help to weed out corruption at the village and district levels.
“We have to pay money for everything,” said farmer Baba Sawant. “Even to get a 7x12 extract we have to pay money to the government employee in the gram panchayat. Computerisation and digitisation will be useless if government babus continue to hold the documents.”
Karnataka was the first State to computerise land records under the ‘Bhoomi Project’, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, the Centre introduced the DILRMP in 2008.
The climate talks at COP25 not evolving rules for carbon trading is an opportunity lost. An estimated 4 ...
A nice though not unique phone closes a stellar year for its maker in the affordable segment
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...