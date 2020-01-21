Latur to get a radio station dedicated to climate change

On the Republic Day, a radio station dedicated to climate change and agriculture will be soft-launched in Latur, Maharashtra. The community radio station will be based in Lodga village on the outskirts of Latur city.

The radio station is the brainchild of the Chairman of Maharashtra State Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, Pasha Patel. The climate-related content will be provided by Skymet Weather Services, a pioneer in weather forecast and information.

Tur dal hub

The region around Latur city and larger Latur district is the national centre for tur dal (pigeon peas) farming and trading. Tur dal is a nutritious pulse and an important part of a vegetarian diet. Any major changes in tur dal availability will have national ramifications.

Patel told BusinessLine that climate change is upsetting the weather and agriculture cycles. The radio station is will connect farmers and the local population with their immediate environment, he said.

Patel said the formal launch of the station would be in March by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. The broadcasts will also be available on Radio Garden app, , he said. Since the climate is changing at a fast pace, the radio station will provide real-time updates to farmers for taking preventive measures.

CEO of Skymet Weather Yogesh Patil said that apart from farmers, the message should also reach school children. So, radio sets and speakers will be provided in 100 local schools and special programmes will be aired every week for children, he said.

A community radio station relies on the community for its survival. It has no advertising or commercial support. It is a medium that gives voice to the marginalised.