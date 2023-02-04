The new multi-level car parking (MLCP) with an integrated commercial complex was formally inaugurated by the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Saturday.

Built at a cost of ₹250 crore over 2.5 lakh sq ft, the 6-storied MLCP can accommodate 2,150 cars, including two-wheelers. It has multiple features such as entertainment, and better connectivity between the airport and parking facility to give ease to the passengers.

The MLCP will sport mechanised parking slots, EV charging stations, and a host of spacious commercial amenities going with it, including multiplexes (5 screens), food courts, retail shops, children’s engagement zones, and restaurants for the convenience of passengers and the public.

The facility stands for inclusivity and opportunities - with designated parking spaces for specially-abled users and commercial spaces for business & employment, said Scindia.

The MLCP is split into two parts, East and West. The west MLCP has 1,428 parking slots for cars and each floor is dedicated to different facilities. It has parking slots for airport users, bikes, yellow and black taxis, commercial taxis, and also parking for stakeholder staff on different floors. The East MLCP is envisioned with commercial spaces and has 759 parking slots for cars.

To cater to the needs of electric cars, the West MLCP will have three EV charging stations while the East MLCP will have two such stations. Visitors driving to MLCP can pre-book for the EV charging slots and make payments on a dedicated app.

Scindia also inaugurated the domestic-to-domestic transfer facility, benefitting transit passengers as they will no longer have to undergo repeated checks. Transit Passengers can immediately proceed/access the security hold area post-screening from the arrival level itself.