Adani Ports cargo volumes jump 47 % in December to 27.2 mt

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s biggest private port operator, handled 27.2 million tonnes (mt) of cargo across its network of ten ports in December, posting a year-on-year increase of 47 per cent.

The port operating unit of the infrastructure conglomerate, Adani Group, said that its flagship facility, Mundra port in Gujarat, handled 15.24 mt of cargo in December, with a year-on-year growth of 44 per cent.

Karan Adani, chief executive officer and whole-time director, APSEZ, said that Mundra port handled 5,86,952 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUSs) in December.

Mumbai-listed APSEZ runs ports and terminals at Mundra, Dahej, Kandla and Hazira in Gujarat, Dhamra in Odisha, Mormugao in Goa, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalli and Ennore in Chennai and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, accounting for an overall market share of about 25 per cent and container market share of about 40 per cent among ports in the country.

APSEZ has entered the ₹1 trillion market cap league and its shares closed at ₹499.70 a share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday.