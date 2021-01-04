Adani Ports cargo volumes jump 47 % in December to 27.2 mt

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s biggest private port operator, handled 27.2 million tonnes (mt) of cargo across its network of ten ports in December, posting a year-on-year increase of 47 per cent.
The port operating unit of the infrastructure conglomerate, Adani Group, said that its flagship facility, Mundra port in Gujarat, handled 15.24 mt of cargo in December, with a year-on-year growth of 44 per cent.
Karan Adani, chief executive officer and whole-time director, APSEZ, said that Mundra port handled 5,86,952 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUSs) in December.
Mumbai-listed APSEZ runs ports and terminals at Mundra, Dahej, Kandla and Hazira in Gujarat, Dhamra in Odisha, Mormugao in Goa, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalli and Ennore in Chennai and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, accounting for an overall market share of about 25 per cent and container market share of about 40 per cent among ports in the country.
APSEZ has entered the ₹1 trillion market cap league and its shares closed at ₹499.70 a share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
Market awaits cues from Q3 numbers and Budget, among other things, in New Year
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, they you should get personal accident insurance ...
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
Wild vines in the Northeast bear a special kind of pepper that may soon hit the markets
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Poised to be the ‘new Nutella’, a Belgian cookie butter has social media all agog
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...