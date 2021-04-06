Adani’s Mundra Port pips JNPT to become India’s biggest container port

Mundra Port, India’s biggest commercial port by volumes, has gained another distinction in container handling by overtaking State-run Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) to become the leader by handling 5.65 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in FY21, posting a growth of 18 per cent over the previous year.

JNPT handled 4.67 million TEUs in FY21, a decline of 7.04 per cent over FY20.

Overall Mundra port handled 144.4 million tonnes (mt) of cargo in FY21, clocking a growth of 4 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Mundra is the flagship port of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) is India’s biggest private port operator. The 12 ports/terminals run by APSEZ handled a combined 247 mt of cargo in FY21 registering a growth of 11 per cent on year-on-year basis, APSEZ said in a statement. In the container segment, APSEZ handled 7.22 million TEUs in FY21 registering a growth of 16 per cent. APSEZ now holds a market share of 41 per cent in containers pan India.

The west coast ports of APSEZ (Mundra and Hazira) handled 6.32 million TEUs in FY21. Their market share has increased to 48 per cent in FY21. During the year, APSEZ operated more than 5,000 rake movements across various ports and hinterland. Further, APSEZ’s ports and logistics business generated ₹5,900 crore as freight revenue for Indian Railways.