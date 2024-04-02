DP World has started a dedicated rail freight service, seamlessly linking Sachana-Ahmedabad Inland Container Depot (ICD) to Mundra in Kutch district of Gujarat, stated an official release Tuesday.

Operating every Tuesday and Friday, the new service aims to support EXIM from Ahmedabad and surrounding regions by offering a specialized train service.

The company stated that precisely scheduled deliveries from ICD Sachana-Ahmedabad to Mundra will guarantee a 24-hour transit.

DP World’s reliable service assures departures every Tuesday and Friday, providing businesses with a dependable transportation option. This initiative is expected to result in approximately a 65 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions, the company added.

“We are bridging commerce with efficiency and sustainability. Our new rail freight service from Sachana-Ahmedabad to Mundra port gives customers assured connectivity to the port and will help make the supply chain more predictable. This service is part of our ongoing efforts to deliver comprehensive logistics solutions that support the growth of business communities exploring newer export markets,” said Adhendru Jain, Vice President of Rail and Inland Terminals, Subcontinent, DP World.

DP World will provide cargo owners with a sustainability profile that highlights the reduction of CO2 emissions achieved by each user of this new service.