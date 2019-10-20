Logistics

Air Asia launches Agartala-Kolkata flight service

October 20, 2019

Low-cost carrier Air Asia on Sunday launched flight services to Kolkata, Delhi, Guwahati and Imphal from here.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb flagged off the first Air Asia flight to Kolkata from the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport here.

Deb said air connectivity is very important for the north-eastern state.

He said when SpiceJet had withdrawn their service from the state early this year, he took up the matter with the Union Civil Aviation minister and requested him to take some initiative for more air connectivity with the state.

Chief Operating Officer of Air Asia, Sanjay Kumar said 14 flights would operate in a week from the MBB airport in Agartala-Kolkata, Agartala-Delhi, Agartala-Guwahati and Agartala-Imphal routes.

“We also have plans to extend our service for connecting Agartala with Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai. This is our 20th destination in the country”, he told reporters.

