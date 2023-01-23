To improve delivery speed, Amazon has launched Amazon Air, leasing two aircraft from QuikJet Cargo Airlines.

The aircraft will connect Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. QuikJet will take care of the operation of the flights for Amazon.

With a capacity of 20,000 shipments in a flight, the fleet is expected to increase delivery times, allowing customers to place orders late in the day.

“We are not going to distinguish between the consignments by value to make it to the aircraft. The idea is to give customers more time to place their orders,” said Akhil Saxena, Vice-President (Customer Fulfilment-Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and North Africa), has said.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao was present at the flight induction programme held at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Shamshabad.

“We are the first e-commerce company in India to partner with a third-party air carrier to provide a dedicated cargo network,” Saxena said. “The launch of the service will help about 1.1 million sellers in the country.”

Globally, the US-based company connects 70 destinations with 110 aircraft in different countries.