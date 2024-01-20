AmpIn Energy Transition said it has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) of 25 years for a 6-megawatt peak (MWp) solar project with the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL), Nagpur Metro Rail Project.

MMRCL is a special purpose company jointly sponsored by the Government of Maharashtra (GoM) and the Government of India (GoI) in 2015 for the implementation of all metro projects in Maharashtra outside the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

This marks AmpIn’s third solar project for a metro rail and its inaugural metro venture in Maharashtra, following two successfully operating solar projects for L&T Metro & Kochi Metro.

The total capacity of this solar project is 6 MWp, which will be developed in two packages of 2.5 MWp and 3.5 MWp, respectively. This capacity would be distributed across 19 sites, including Metro Station Rooftop GI Sheds, Depot Building Rooftop RCC installations, Admin Building RCC installations, and Station Track Walls.

The solar project is expected to replace around 36 per cent of grid power with solar power for Nagpur Metro, resulting in a remarkable 41 per cent savings per unit. In terms of environmental impact, the carbon offset achieved by this initiative would be approximately—7,000 tonnes of CO2 annually for the project’s life.

“Our experience with successful implementation of 2 metro projects in different states positions AmpIn well to contribute significantly to Maharashtra’s renewable energy goals for mass public transportation,” AmpIn Energy Transition MD and CEO Pinaki Bhattacharyya said.

AmpIn has an active portfolio of around 230 MWp of assets under the open access and distributed generation mode and is catering to 8-9 marquee customers in the state.

