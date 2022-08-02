Another lessor asks DGCA to deregister SpiceJet’s aircraft

Alterna Aircraft VB Limited has requested the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to deregister SpiceJet’s aircraft. This is the second lessor in a week that has requested deregistration. Earlier this week, Awas had requested to deregister three aircraft leased to SpiceJet.

VT-SXD, a 16-year-old Boeing 787-300 which is currently parked at Bhopal airport, was leased to Jet Airways in 2006. Post its grounding, the aircraft was leased by SpiceJet. in July 2019. The company is yet to respond to BusinessLine’s query.

Earlier this week, Ireland-based leasing company Awas Ireland Ltd, which was acquired by leasing company DAE had requested the Indian aviation watchdog to deregister three aircraft it had leased to SpiceJet.

SpiceJet has been under the scanner over multiple snags, delayed payments and tax defaults. It is yet to pay salaries to 45 per cent of its employees, along with submitting the income tax return. Besides, DGCA also has asked debt-strapped SpiceJet to operate 50 per cent of its flight capacity over technical snags found in spot checks. However, the airline has said that this has not affected its schedules or operations.