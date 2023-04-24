APM Terminal Pipavav on Monday said it will set up a new liquid berth at the Pipavav port with an investment of around $90 million. The port, currently, has the capacity to handle 2 million tonnes (mt) of liquid bulk cargo. With the new berth, the liquid bulk handling capacity of the port will increase to 5.2 mt, it said in a statement.

The capex announced is in line with the port’s objective of contributing to the growth of India’s logistics infrastructure, bolstering connectivity to the northwest hinterlands, and better serve the customers by providing end-to-end solutions. The setting up of the new berth will be subject to necessary regulatory and other approvals, a statement said here.

Positive impact

Commenting on the new capex plan, Girish Aggarwal, Managing Director, APM Terminals Pipavav, said, “This expansion is expected to have a positive impact on the economy of the state of Gujarat by boosting trade and commerce. It is also a clear demonstration of our unwavering dedication to enhancing the logistics infrastructure of our country and supporting the Prime Minister’s vision of reducing the cost of logistics in the country.”

Also read: Hospitality industry players remain resilient amid lukewarm investor interest

He further added, “As the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) becomes operational and the government emphasises the use of railways for cargo transportation, APM Terminals Pipavav is well-positioned to solve customers’ needs for sustainable, quicker, and cost-efficient movement of goods from our port.”

The port’s LPG handling capacity expansion comes at a time when the country’s households are moving to LPG following the success of PM’s flagship program ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). The LPG consumer base has increased substantially over the past few years. APM Terminals Pipavav is one of the few ports in India that has LPG rail siding within the port that can accommodate full train carrying approx. 1,200 mt of LPG cargo, the statement said.