Bangalore Metro Rail clocks fare box revenue growth of 26.34%

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has recorded a fare box revenue growth of 26.34 per cent at ₹355.02 crore in FY 2018-19, its first full year of operation, as against ₹281 crore during FY 2017-18.

BMRCL currently operates metro trains in Bengaluru city comprising the east-west (18.1 km Purple line) and the north-south (24.2 km Green line) corridor totalling 42.3 km in phase-1 network since June 2017.

‘Operational cash surplus’

“It is heartening to note that BMRCL has achieved an operational cash surplus of ₹83.50 crore for the year 2018-19,” said BL Yashavanth Chavan CPRO-BMRCL in a release.

After considering the interest on loans amounting to ₹112.50 crore the net cash loss for the year 2018-19 stood at ₹29 crore as against the previous year’s cash loss of ₹37.58 crore .

“The increase in operational expenses such as salary and wages, energy and maintenance cost during the year are mainly due to the full year of operations of the entire network, revision in salaries and wages of operating staff and introduction of six-car trains in the network,” said Chavan.

The non-fare box revenue increased by 7.59 per cent over the previous year from ₹44 crore to ₹47 crore during the year, despite the ban on outdoor advertisement by BBMP which affected revenues from this sources.

During the year 2018-19, the Namma metro network was able to record its highest daily ridership of 4.49 lakh commuters on October 17, 2018 and highest daily revenue of ₹140 lakh on September 3, 2018. The metro trains are being operated at a punctuality of 99.8 per cent, which is rated as one of the best amongst all metro rail operators in the country.