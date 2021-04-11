Cargo handling at top-12 ports falls 4.59 per cent to 673 MT in FY21

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Hit by disruptions caused by Covid-19, India's 12 major ports witnessed a 4.59 per cent fall in cargo handling to 672.60 million tonnes (MT) in the just-concluded financial year, according to ports' apex body IPA.
These ports had handled 705 MT, 699 MT and 679 MT cargo in 2019-20, 2018-19 and 2017-18, respectively.
Recently, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya said the cargo traffic at 12 major ports declined considerably March onwards due to the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Percentage variation from previous year" in "traffic handled at major ports during April to March 2021 vis-a-vis April to March 2020" declined 4.59 per cent, the Indian Ports Association (IPA) said in its latest report.
In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, sharp declines were witnessed in the handling of containers, coal and POL (petroleum, oil and lubricant), among other commodities.
The percentage variation from the previous year was recorded at 4.59 per cent, it said.
All ports, barring Paradip and Mormugao (which recorded 1.65 per cent and 37.06 per cent increase in cargo handling to 114.54 MT and 21.95 MT, respectively), saw negative growth.
Cargo handling at Kamrajar Port (Ennore) dipped 18.46 per cent during April-March 2021 to 25.88 MT, while ports like Mumbai and V. O. Chidambaranar saw their cargo volumes dropping by over 10 per cent during the said period.
Cochin, New Mangalore and Chennai ports suffered a sharp decline of about 7 per cent.
JNPT saw a decline of 5.32 per cent in cargo volumes, while Deendayal Port Trust and Kolkata ports logged an over 4 per cent drop in cargo volume. Cargo handling at Visakhapatnam slipped 3.96 per cent.
India has 12 major ports under the control of the central government -- Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), V. O. Chidambaranar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia).
These ports handle about 61 per cent of the country's total cargo traffic.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
The iconic punk rock band took a whole generation along as they toured the globe for 22 years
On April 10, 1970, Paul McCartney announced that he was leaving The Beatles for ‘personal and professional ...
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...