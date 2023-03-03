The Centre has sanctioned a six-lane road connecting Visakhapatnam with the upcoming greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram, said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways.

Speaking at the AP Global Investment Summit 2023 here on Friday, Gadkari said a proposal from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in this connection was approved by his Ministry.

The 56-km road would involve an expenditure of about ₹6,000 crore and the State government will also foot a part of it.

“We are making green field expressway which is very important for industrial development without that no one is going to invest,” he said.

Five greenfield expressways are being developed. “We are going to develop a total 662 km of greenfield roads, and we are spending ₹30,000 crores on it,” Gadkari said.

