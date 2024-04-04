Following the successful integration of Chennai Metro, Kochi Metro Rail now becomes the second metro service to join the ONDC Network, a crucial step in revolutionising urban transportation.

ONDC has announced the addition of Kochi Metro Rail to its expanding mobility domain. For some time, ONDC was working with KMRL to facilitate the purchase of Kochi Metro tickets using various applications on the ONDC Network, ensuring a seamless and innovative approach to urban mobility.

Commuters can conveniently purchase single journey and return journey tickets for the Kochi Metro through four buyer apps on the ONDC Network: Yatri, Paytm, Rapido and redBus. Customers can also book tickets on the PhonePe app.

Any new buyer app joining the ONDC Network will have immediate access to Kochi Metro’s ticket inventory, enhancing customer choice and convenience.

Sanjiv Singh, joint secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) said the integration of KMRL with ONDC is about crafting a future where digital inclusivity makes urban transport not just a journey, but an experience tailored for every citizen. It is a step in our mission to digitise and streamline urban transit, making it more accessible and efficient for everyone.

Sanjiv Loknath Behera, Managing Director, KMRL said, “This integration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide seamless, sustainable transportation solutions to the people of Kochi. Now our ticketing services will be available through a diverse range of buyer apps on the ONDC Network, a significant step towards upgrading accessibility and convenience for commuters. We look forward to working closely with ONDC to explore innovative possibilities, including multimodal journeys and ancillary services to elevate the overall travel experience”.