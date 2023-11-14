The Domestic Terminal (T-4) of Chennai International Airport conducted trial operations on Tuesday. With commencement of the operations at T-4, all domestic Air India and Alliance Air flights will be operated from T-4 from Wednesday, says a release by AAI Chennai Airport.

As prelude to the commencement of operations from T-4, Air India had a trial operation at Terminal T-4 on Tuesday with flight No. AI 550, which arrived at 1020 hrs. from Port Blair, followed by departure flight No. AI 563 at 1110 hrs. to Bengaluru.

The Air India flight AI 550 had a total 144 passengers and four infants on board from Port Blair and Air India flight AI 563 had a total of 147 passengers and 5 infants for Bengaluru departure, the release said.

In a social media post, Air India said that starting November 15, all domestic Air India flights to and from Chennai will be operating from Terminal 4 at the Chennai airport. However, all International Air India flights to and from Chennai remain unaffected and will continue to operate as usual.

