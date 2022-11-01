Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday explained that its total expenditure during first six month (April-September) of fiscal year 2022-23 showing lesser number as redemption of non-convertible debenture (NCD) is due only next month.

Data released by Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed that the Ministry spent 7 per cent of its budget allocation as against 113 per cent during corresponding period of last fiscal. CGA data also mentioned total budget estimate for Ministry of Civil Aviation at ₹10,667 crore.

Two components

The Ministry explained that total budget estimate of ₹10,667 crore comprises two broad components. One is around ₹9,260 crore for Air India Asset Holding Company (AIAHL) and second is ₹1,330 crore for the Ministry. There expenditure of ₹746 crore is only against Ministry budget of ₹1,330 crore which is about 56 per cent, it added.

“The payment of ₹7,000 crore against AIAHL will get matured on November 15 and will be released. Then the expenditure would be over 75 per cent,” the Ministry said, adding that redemption of NCDs was fixed at the time of issuance.

