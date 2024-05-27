Cochin Shipyard Ltd has received another international order from UK-based offshore renewable operator-- North Star Shipping --to construct a hybrid service operation vessel (SOV).

The value of the order is reported to be €60 million. The vessels will be deployed at the three offshore wind farm located off the Suffolk coast. The ship building contract also has an option to built/contract two more such vessels. North Star had, earlier in the year, contracted another hybrid SOV with Cochin Shipyard.

The hybrid SOVs are the workhorse of the growing, highly specialised renewables segment in which Cochin Shipyard is actively looking forward with its proven track record in the offshore support vessels, a press release said.

The yard is currently building two SOVs for a European client. With the new SOV contract, CSL has strengthened its footprint in the high-end and niche global renewable energy segment.

Quality products

“Cochin Shipyard Ltd is extremely happy to be chosen again as the preferred partner for North Star and is participating to achieve its goals of North Star in the offshore renewable segment. CSL is committed to build high quality products with focussed interest in sustainable solutions to serve the evolving maritime markets,” said Madu S.Nair, the company’s CMD.

Global presence

The yard has been active on the international ship building arena for more than two decades (having delivered more around 50 high-end vessels to countries such as the US, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and the Middle East). CSL has rich experience and proven track-record in the construction of a number of high-end offshore support vessels to West Europe, coupled with its recent construction and delivery of Zero Emission Autonomous Cargo Ferries to a Norwegian client. The construction of a series of eight multi-purpose vessels for a German client is also progressing fast at the yard.