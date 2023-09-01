Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has carried out the steel cutting ceremony for two Commissioning and Service Operating Vessels (CSOVs) for European client Pelagic Wind Service Ltd, Cyprus.

Pelagic Wind Service Ltd is a frontrunner in the offshore wind sector, dedicated to commissioning, servicing, and maintaining wind farms. The company’s focus on sustainable energy solutions echoes the global call for a greener future. Cochin Shipyard Ltd ‘s (CSL) success in securing the contract has proved India’s prowess in shipbuilding and innovation. The CSOVs, meticulously designed for the offshore wind industry, are poised to revolutionise commissioning, servicing, maintenance and operational functions.

Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways & Tourism, in his virtual address, summarised the essence of India’s emergence as a preferred global hub for the production of high-value, next-generation vessels. He said the project exemplifies the ‘Make in India — Make for the World’ initiative, reaffirming India’s position as a preferred hub for manufacturing high-value, next-generation vessels. The total project cost for the two vessels is estimated at ₹1,000 crore.

Boost for India

Madhu S Nair, CMD, CSL, highlighted CSL’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and global collaboration that the project signifies and also reaffirms India’s position on the international shipbuilding map as a preferred destination for crafting high-value, new-generation vessels.

The global offshore wind energy sector is on the precipice of growth, with ambitious plans to harness energy from coastal and deep ocean wind farms. The projected aim of achieving 10 per cent of the global energy mix from offshore wind farms by 2050 underscores the pivotal role these vessels will play in realising renewable energy vision.