Concor places developmental order with BHEL, Braithwaite for ‘Made in India’ containers

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Container Corporation of India (Concor) has given developmental orders to Braithwaite & Company Limited and BHEL for 1,000 containers each. With 2,000 containers expected from these two sources, Concor is looking for sources within India to buy the remaining requirement.
Earlier Concor imported containers from China. Through global tenders earlier, Concor had discovered that the locally-made containers were pricier by about 25 per cent.
Each box costs about ₹2.5 lakh. Concor CMD V Kalyana Rama said this in a virtual press conference on Friday.
Concor, BHEL, Braithwaite can work as a team to make India a destination for making containers, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said earlier in the day. To meet container shortage with boxes that are made in India, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had pitched if the sheds of Indian Railways’ coach factories could also be used for making containers, apart from public enterprises like Braithwaite & Company Limited and BHEL.
Usually, containers are made in China. Post Covid-19, with supply chains disrupted, there was a container shortage faced by India and many countries globally.
Concor, which needs about 8,000 containers every year for domestic use in the country, expects that demand to stay for the next five years.
“In last three years, Concor had ordered 23,000 containers,” said Rama.
Goyal also said India should look at mandating all containers within the country to be GPS enabled so that they can be tracked.
Later, Concor, said in a statement, “Major steel players like SAIL, Tata Steel and Jindal Steel confirmed availability of required better grade steels. Indian Manufacturing companies like BHEL, Braithwaite,...DCM Hyundai (Hindustan Vaccum), intimated that technology required to manufacture these containers was available with them.…International container inspection agencies like Lloyd Register and Indian Register of Shipping highlighted their Indian presence and intimated that they were already working with some Indian Manufacturers to ensure outturn of world class containers.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Reading in the loo — flipping through anything, really — appears to help the locomotion
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...