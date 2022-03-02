Container lines suspend Russia bookings as sanctions on Moscow bite

Global container lines including Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd and ONE Alliance have suspended cargo bookings to and from Russia to stay clear of the sanctions imposed by the US, the UK and EU on Moscow for invading Ukraine.

The move, being implemented globally, will dash India’s hopes to continue trading with Russia, its 25 th largest trading partner, by exploring payment alternatives after Russian lenders were shut out by the US and the EU from the SWIFT international payment system.

“As the stability and safety of our operations is already being directly and indirectly impacted by sanctions, new Maersk bookings within ocean, air and intercontinental rail to and from Russia will be temporarily suspended, with the exception of foodstuffs, medical and humanitarian supplies (bar dual-use items),” the Danish carrier, owned by A P Moller-Maersk A/S, said in an advisory.

The suspension began on March 1 and cover all Russian gateway ports, Maersk said. “As Maersk acts in full compliance with legal regulations and its policies, we cannot receive from or make payments to any sanctioned Russian banks, or any other sanctioned party,” it said.

Unpredictable impacts

“At AP Moller-Maersk, we are deeply concerned by how the crisis keeps escalating in Ukraine. We are closely following the ever-evolving situation with governments posing new sanctions against Russia and the regular adjustments that are being made to the list of restrictions. With that in mind, we now see the clear need to establish new and revise existing processes of accepting and handling bookings,” Maersk stated.

The carrier said it is also beginning to see the effect on global supply chain flows such as delays and detention of cargo by customs authorities across various transshipment hubs – overall resulting in unpredictable operational impacts.

Geneva-based Mediterranean Shipping Company SA (MSC) said it has introduced a “temporary stoppage on all cargo bookings to/from Russia, covering all access areas including Baltics, Black Sea and Far East Russia” with immediate effect, the carrier said in a customer advisory.

French box line CMA CGM S A also said on Tuesday it has “decided to suspend all bookings to and from Russia as of today and until further notice”. From February 24, CMA CGM had suspended all vessel calls to Ukraine.

MSC had previously put a temporary stop on all fresh bookings for Odessa (the largest Ukrainian seaport and one of the largest ports in the Black Sea) and Chornomorsk (located on the north-western shore of Black Sea at Sukhyi Estuary, to the south-west from Odessa).

Change of destination

MSC also informed customers that all cargo booked for Odessa and Chornomorsk, that are in transit, and awaiting, for connection at transhipment ports, will be declared as ‘End of Voyage’, at any convenient port.

Cargo owners and shippers were asked to decide if a change of destination needs to be performed or the cargo needs to be returned to the port of loading.

German line Hapag-Lloyd AG said it will offer free change of destination (COD) for containers in transit to and from Russia and Ukraine, as well as free booking cancellation for inbound cargo to both countries. It had earlier stopped booking cargo to and from Ukraine and temporarily suspended booking to and from Russia.