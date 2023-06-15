The Western Railway (WR) has cancelled or short-terminated the operation of a few more trains as a precaution in view of the powerful cyclone 'Biparjoy' which is expected to make landfall in adjoining Gujarat on Thursday evening.

In a release issued on Wednesday, the WR said seven more trains have been cancelled, three short-terminated and four other services short-originated in view of the safety of passengers and train operations as the cyclone approaches the Gujarat coast.

The release said so far 76 trains have been cancelled, 36 short-terminated and 31 short-originated.

In addition, various safety and security precautions are being taken by WR for passengers in areas under its jurisdiction, according to the release.

Affected passengers will get a refund of fares as per rules, it added.