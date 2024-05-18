Adani group controlled-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, handled 4.36 million passengers in April, up 9 per cent on year with both domestic and international passenger segments seeing a growth.

There was a 42 per cent rise in passenger traffic from April 2022 and 131 per cent recovery from April 2019.

The airport witnessed a total of 26,870 air traffic movements (ATMs), including 19,892 domestic and 6,978 international ATMs in April 2024. This is up a fourth from April 2022 and up 5 per cent on year. The highest passenger traffic movement in a single day for the month was on April 14 with 156,793 passengers travelling through the airport with 1,13,540 domestic and 43,253 international movements.

In April 2024, Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad emerged as the leading domestic destinations for CSMIA, while Dubai, Singapore and Abu Dhabi maintained their position as the most favoured international destinations. Cumulatively, domestic carriers held the top position with the largest market share in the domestic as well as the international sectors. The total bags processed at CSMIA during the month were at 3.47 million, a 11.61 per cent year-on-year surge, compared to April 2023.

“The latest passenger traffic figures at CSMIA highlights the airport’s significant advancements in the aviation industry,” the airport operator said.

“This substantial growth underscores CSMIA’s dedication to offering extensive global connectivity, top-tier hospitality, and services, all while prioritizing safety and security to ensure a smooth travel experience for every passenger,” it added.