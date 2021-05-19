Cyclone-hit Pipavav Port shuts operations till June 1

Pipavav Port, which was Cyclone ‘Tauktae’, has halted cargo operations till June 1, the port’s operator Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd said in a trade advisory on Wednesday.

GPPL said that it will notify force majeure shortly. This absolves firms from meeting their contractual commitments for reasons beyond their control.

“Non availability of power due to the disruption caused by the cyclone has rendered the port non-operational,” it said GPPL is 43.01 per cent owned by APM Terminals Management BV is the container port operating unit of Danish transport and logistics giant AP Moller-Maersk Group A/S.

“The transmission lines for supply of grid power are likely to get restored by end of May 2021. Accordingly, the operations are likely to resume from June 1. Meanwhile, the company shall keep you updated about the progress of restoration work to enable you plan for the vessel calls to Pipavav,” it said.

“Therefore, till otherwise advised, all EXIM (export-import), domestic and coastal marine, rail and road operations shall be suspended. Till then we request you to kindly make alternative arrangement for your vessels and cargoes,” the port said.

“Prima facie, the infrastructure of the port seems intact, and we are glad to report that there has not been any loss of life at the port,” it added.