Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Go First resolution professional Shailendra Ajmera in a contempt plea for non maintenance of the grounded airline’s 54 Airbus aircraft.

The notice was issued in response to a contempt petition filed by lessor DAE. The case will be heard on next Friday and Ajmera will have to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him.

Go First shut operations last May. While it awaits revival, the airline’s lessors are locked in litigation on issues such as non maintenance of aircraft and their repossession.

Last July, the High Court had allowed lessors to inspect the aircraft and carry out maintenance. However the court order was later modified authorizing lessors to only inspect the aircraft. In December DAE filed a contempt petition against Ajmera for not complying with court orders

Ajmera did not respond to a text message seeking comment. During one of the previous hearings Ajmera had informed the court that he had shared all maintenance records with lessors and initiated measures for maintenance of the planes.