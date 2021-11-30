Dilip Buildcon is lowest bidder for rail project in Himachal Pradesh

BSE-listed Dilip Buildcon Ltd has been declared the lowest bidder for a tender floated by Rail Vikas Nigam in Himachal Pradesh, according to a stock exchange filing.

The work includes slope protection and allied works in connection with the Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri new railway line in Bilaspur district. The project cost is Rs 636.94 crore and it has to be completed in 24 months.