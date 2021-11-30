Logistics

Dilip Buildcon is lowest bidder for rail project in Himachal Pradesh

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 30, 2021

The Rs 637-cr project includes slope protection works on the new Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri line

BSE-listed Dilip Buildcon Ltd has been declared the lowest bidder for a tender floated by Rail Vikas Nigam in Himachal Pradesh, according to a stock exchange filing.

The work includes slope protection and allied works in connection with the Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri new railway line in Bilaspur district. The project cost is Rs 636.94 crore and it has to be completed in 24 months.

Published on November 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

contract
railway
Dilip Buildcon Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like