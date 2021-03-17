Domestic airlines carry less passengers in February

Domestic airlines flew 78.27 lakh passengers in February this year as compared to over 1.23 crore passengers carried during the same period previously. However, if one compares the number of passengers flown by domestic airlines on a month-on-month basis in the calendar year, domestic airlines flew over 90,000 more passengers in February than it did in January. In January, the domestic airlines flew 77.34 lakh passengers.

The February 2021 data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows that IndiGo carried 42.38 lakh of the 78.27 lakh passengers, followed by SpiceJet (9.62 lakh) and Air India (9.16 lakh). GoAir, Vistara and AirAsia flew 5.81 lakh, 5.40 lakh and 5.21 lakh passengers, respectively.

SpiceJet was at the top in Passenger Load Factor (PLF) at 78.9 per cent, followed by Air India (78.3 per cent) and GoAir (76.5 per cent). PLF refers to how many seats have been filled by an airline.

IndiGo reported the best ‘On Time Performance’ among all domestic airlines at the four metro airports at 94 per cent, followed by AirAsia (85.2 per cent), Vistara (82.9 per cent), SpiceJet (81.4 per cent), Air India (80.4 per cent), and GoAir (78.4 per cent).

The industry paid out over ₹73 lakh to over 1.7 lakh passengers affected by delays and cancellations.