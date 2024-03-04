DP World, a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, has announced a multimodal service ‘SARAL-2’ connecting Chennai to the National Capital Region under the ‘SARAL’ initiative. This service is the first multi-modal daily rail freight service with a capacity of 500 TEUs per week.

SARAL-2 leverages DP World’s multimodal services by integrating coastal, rail, and truck operations to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and enhance supply-chain efficiencies. With around 70 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions compared to road transportation, this dedicated service assures efficient cargo transport for customers in Delhi NCR and Chennai.

DP World launched the dedicated scheduled Rail Freight Service, ‘SARAL’ - ‘Sustainable, Assured, Reliable, and Agile Logistics’, connecting customers from South Gujarat to markets in and around the National Capital Region (NCR) in November 2023, says a release

The second service is a joint initiative by Avana Logistek (part of Unifeeder, a DP World company) and DP World’s rail freight services, to offer customised, reliable, and cost-effective logistics solutions to the trade and businesses with a weekly frequency, bringing India’s northern markets closer to the southern region.

Aligned with the PM Gati Shakti National Master plan, the SARAL-2 multimodal service will provide seamless multimodal connectivity to industry clusters in and around the region, the release said.

Adhendru Jain, Vice-President, Rail and Inland Terminals, DP World Subcontinent, said the service will benefit solar industries, commodity, FMCG, and domestic retail businesses and EXIM businesses in both regions.