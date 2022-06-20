Easyjet cuts more flights to try to manage disruption

British low-cost carrier EasyJet said on Monday it was cutting more flights in the busy summer period to help manage operational problems, including staff shortages in ground handling and flight caps at London Gatwick and Amsterdam.
The airline said it now expected its capacity in the quarter to end-June to be around 87% of 2019 levels, and in its fourth quarter to end-September to be around 90%, adding that there would be a cost impact from the disruption.
Published on
June 20, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.