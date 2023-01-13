With the usage of electric vehicles rising on intercity routes, Tata Power will install 25,000 electric vehicle charging points in the next five years. At present, the company has 4,000 charging points available in over 300 cities between Kanyakumari and Kashmir and from Surat to Silchar.

According to Tata Power, range anxiety among travellers has decreased with the increase in vehicle chargers, particularly across State highways. Due to range anxiety, consumers have been hitherto operating electric cars within the city.

“We are witnessing utilisation of electric vehicles one-night travel routes, including Mumbai-Pune, Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Jaipur, Mumbai-Ahmedabad. Some routes are witnessing good traffic and we have created connectivity of charging networks on locations that are preferred choices for travellers,” Virendra Goyal, Head of Business Development, EV Charging, Tata Power, told businessline.

To increase the number of vehicle charging networks, the company is working to provide home chargers, chargers for housing societies through community chargers, and charging units for companies and fleets.

“There is also an uptick in requirements coming from corporate and government institutions for electric vehicle cars. They take the vehicles on lease and use them for pick-up and drop services. B2C fleets for electric vehicles are also coming up their charging requirement is different from public charging. We create hubs for them,” said Goyal.

Network Operation Centre

Tata Power has also started a network operation center in Mumbai that monitors electric vehicle chargers in real-time. Issues with vehicle chargers can also be identified and fixed in real-time.

“There is a live charger monitoring status that monitors chargers across the country. If a charger is down we can instantly put it off on our charging mobile application that alerts the consumers. Earlier it had to be checked manually,” added Goyal.