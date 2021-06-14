Emirates Group Security, GMR Aviation Academy ink MoU for aviation training

Emirates Group Security (EGS) and GMR Aviation Academy (GMRAA), two leading aviation training providers based in Dubai and India respectively, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation in exchange of information, technical expertise and in aviation security.

Through the MoU, GMRAA and EGS will jointly offer more than 75 aviation and security courses in both online and conventional classroom settings — certificates, diplomas, undergraduate and postgraduate — to thousands of professionals in India as well as in the Middle East and Asian regions.

The MoU outlines both parties' commitments to providing training, education and development in the field of aviation, cyber and general security in direct response to the industry's demands.

Abdulla Al Hashimi, Divisional Senior Vice-President of Emirates Group Security, in a statement said: “Our vision at EGS is to strengthen the global aviation community by providing industry professionals with comprehensive, cutting-edge education and training.”

Ashwani Lohani, CEO of GMR Services Business, said: “GMR Aviation Academy is committed to provide world-class training to all its students and the airport fraternity. Our association with Emirates team will support us to showcase our mettle in the Middle-eastern/ Asian region. The customisation of programme will help in assimilating and up-skilling of the aviation professionals and empower them to become good leaders.”

This collaboration aims to create a foundation for a robust international partnership that will benefit a myriad of aviation professionals.