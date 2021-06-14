Emirates Group Security, GMR Aviation Academy ink MoU for aviation training

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Emirates Group Security (EGS) and GMR Aviation Academy (GMRAA), two leading aviation training providers based in Dubai and India respectively, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation in exchange of information, technical expertise and in aviation security.
Through the MoU, GMRAA and EGS will jointly offer more than 75 aviation and security courses in both online and conventional classroom settings — certificates, diplomas, undergraduate and postgraduate — to thousands of professionals in India as well as in the Middle East and Asian regions.
The MoU outlines both parties' commitments to providing training, education and development in the field of aviation, cyber and general security in direct response to the industry's demands.
Abdulla Al Hashimi, Divisional Senior Vice-President of Emirates Group Security, in a statement said: “Our vision at EGS is to strengthen the global aviation community by providing industry professionals with comprehensive, cutting-edge education and training.”
Ashwani Lohani, CEO of GMR Services Business, said: “GMR Aviation Academy is committed to provide world-class training to all its students and the airport fraternity. Our association with Emirates team will support us to showcase our mettle in the Middle-eastern/ Asian region. The customisation of programme will help in assimilating and up-skilling of the aviation professionals and empower them to become good leaders.”
This collaboration aims to create a foundation for a robust international partnership that will benefit a myriad of aviation professionals.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...