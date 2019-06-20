Logistics

GAIL hires LNG carrier from Mitsui

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 20, 2019 Published on June 20, 2019

FILE PHOTO

State-run natural gas firm GAIL (India) Ltd has hired a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier on short-term charter from Japan’s Mitsui OS K Lines Ltd, Junichiro Ikeda, President of the Japanese fleet owner, disclosed after signing the deal. Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed MOL, the world’s largest operator of LNG carriers, did not disclose further details of the charter deal, including the duration of the contract, the name of the ship and the day rate.

The contract was signed by one of MOL’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, it said in a statement on its Website.

Published on June 20, 2019
shipping
Next Story

JICA, Indian Railways hold second consultative meeting on technical cooperation

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
JICA, Indian Railways hold second consultative meeting on technical cooperation