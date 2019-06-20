GAIL hires LNG carrier from Mitsui

State-run natural gas firm GAIL (India) Ltd has hired a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier on short-term charter from Japan’s Mitsui OS K Lines Ltd, Junichiro Ikeda, President of the Japanese fleet owner, disclosed after signing the deal. Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed MOL, the world’s largest operator of LNG carriers, did not disclose further details of the charter deal, including the duration of the contract, the name of the ship and the day rate.

The contract was signed by one of MOL’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, it said in a statement on its Website.