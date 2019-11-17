GMR Hyderabad International Airport introduces FASTag Car Park facility

Facelift Dimapur
India’s first FASTag Car Park, which enables quick entry and exit from parking spots, has been launched at the GMR led Hyderabad International Airport.
In collaboration with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), dedicated lanes have been created at the entry and exit points at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad. It will ensure zero wait time, claims a GMR statement.
Initially, the facility has been launched with ICICI FASTag. It will be rolled out through other banks gradually. Passengers and visitors will be able to experience this new feature, which is in line with the Government’s mission “ One nation One Tag=FASTag”, and signature programme of “Passenger is Prime”.
The new parking system provides for hassle free and quick movement in the parking zone and promotes environment sustainability too, says SGK Kishore, CEO of the Airport.
Non FASTag vehicles will continue to use the existing parking system.
The FASTag solution is based on a simple to use, reloadable electronic RFID tag which enables automatic deduction of applicable parking charges, while one drives through the car Park without stopping for any cash transaction.
This automated system entails a customer buying the FASTag, which is linked to a prepaid account. The tag employs Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) technology and needs to be affixed on the vehicle's windscreen after the tag account is active.
The RFID Tag is mapped with NPCI by the issuer bank(s). The subscriber of this system can use the parking without any manual intervention, such as waiting for a parking receipt at the entry or making cash/credit card payment at the exit. There is no additional cost to customers with respect to the parking fee. One has to just purchase a onetime tag which does away with the wait time at entry and exit. An sms alert is sent after every transaction.
