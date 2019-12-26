GoAir expects operations to normalise by the end of this week

GoAir passengers would have to brace for more cancellations and delays, at least till the end of this week. Throughout the week, GoAir has cancelled multiple domestic flights.

The no-frill carrier had said that the cancellations and delays of flights was due to bad weather, CAA protests, flight duty time limits (FDTL).

In a press statement on December 26, the airline said that it is currently working to normalise its operations, and that it expects operations "to be on track by the end of this week".

GoAir has placed an order for 144 Airbus A320neo aircraft. The company also said that it had "experienced delivery delays during the months of November and December, adding to its operational challenges".

DGCA's directives

GoAir uses Pratt & Whitney engines. "During the same time, the non-availability of Pratt & Whitney spare engines have also hampered the smooth functioning of the airline," a GoAir spokesperson said.

The Pratt & Whitney's engines had caused several issues with other airlines too. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had also issued circulars for airlines to change the said type of engines.

"In view of the recent events, GoAir will abide by and comply with the directives of DGCA and complete the modifications of Pratt & Whitney engines before 31st January 2020," the airline said.