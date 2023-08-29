India and New Zealand have taken a step toward enhancing their cooperation in civil aviation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU aims to facilitate various aspects of air travel collaboration, including the establishment of new flight routes, code share services, traffic rights, and capacity entitlement.

The MoU was signed by Rajiv Bansal, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and HE David Pine, the New Zealand High Commissioner.

The agreement builds upon an Air Services Agreement inked between the two countries on May 1, 2016, in Auckland. By signing this new MoU, both nations have shown their commitment to furthering their collaboration in civil aviation matters.

The MoU outlines the permissions granted to designated airlines from New Zealand to operate a variety of services using different types of aircraft. These airlines will enjoy third and fourth freedom traffic rights for their flights to and from six major Indian cities: New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

In a reciprocal manner, airlines designated by India will have the privilege to operate multiple services using a range of aircraft types, along with third and fourth freedom traffic rights. These rights will apply to various cities in New Zealand, which include Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and three additional destinations that will be specified by the Indian government.

The MoU also accommodates cargo services, allowing airlines from both countries the flexibility to operate using various aircraft types. This comes with third, fourth, and fifth freedom traffic rights. These rights cover points within both countries’ territories, intermediate points, and even points beyond those specified in the route schedule.

During the signing event, Civil aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia, India’s Minister for Civil Aviation, emphasized the importance of this MoU in strengthening the air transport between the two countries. He highlighted the expanded possibilities brought about by the open sky policy and the increased points of calls for airlines.