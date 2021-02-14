India keen on government-to-government pact to develop Colombo terminal

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
India is looking to strike a hard bargain with Sri Lanka and would want a government-to-government agreement for a terminal presence in Colombo port for strategic and security considerations. The port is a regional transhipment hub through which a large portion of India’s export-import cargo containers are transhipped.
On February 1, the Sri Lankan cabinet scrapped a tripartite memorandum of cooperation (MoC) signed in May 2019 with Japan and India to jointly develop the East Container Terminal (ECT) at Colombo Port in the wake of strong protests from port unions.
Sri Lanka, instead, is believed to have offered the proposed West Container Terminal (WCT) project to India and Japan.
But, India is insisting on the sanctity of the agreement on ECT and want Sri Lanka to “give in writing” its offer to allow India take WCT instead of ECT, a government source briefed on the matter said.
If there is no government-to-government agreement, the WCT has to be put to public tender as per Sri Lankan government rules and procedures in which many global terminal operating giants including a state-owned Chinese firm would be keen to participate, bid aggressively and walk away with the deal.
This could stall India’s bid to have a presence in Colombo port forever as both ECT and WCT would then be no longer available.
“The public tender route to gain a presence in Colombo port is a highly risky proposition for India,” a port industry source said.
Second, India wants a similar equity arrangement as in the case of Colombo International Container Terminals Ltd (CICT) where China’s state-run China Merchants Port Holdings Company Ltd holds 85 per cent stake, and other similar terms and conditions for WCT.
This would give operational autonomy and freedom to carry on the terminal business, without being treated as a public company under Sri Lankan laws and hence subjected to government audit and public procurement rules.
ECT was initially structured as 85:15 venture with India and Japan sharing the 85 per cent stake amongst themselves, while Sri Lanka Ports Authority holding 15 per cent equity. Sri Lanka later changed it to 51:49 citing opposition from port unions, an amendment which India was not willing to accept.
“With the Sri Lanka Ports Authority holding 51% stake in ECT, it becomes very difficult for the India-Japan team to operate the terminal because it will be treated as a public company under Sri Lankan laws,” said the industry source.
“It will then be subjected to government’s audit and procurement will have to follow the public tender guidelines set by Sri Lanka, crimping the India-Japan consortium’s ability to operate the terminal freely,” he stated.
While both ECT and WCT would be similar capacity terminals, WCT has an added advantage in terms of deeper depth at 20 metres, allowing bigger capacity container ships to dock.
The only point in ECT’s favour is that it can be put to operations faster by installing ship-to-shore cranes as the berth is partly built.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Director Renuka Shahane’s film ‘Tribhanga’ zooms in on the relationship between mothers and daughters
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
My sister recently sent me a photograph of myself as a two-year old, playing in the snow, in Sweden. I look ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...